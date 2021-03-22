Ring of Honor star Sledge recently spoke to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a tell-all interview about his pro-wrestling career. Fightful Select has dropped some notes on the session, which you can check out below.

-Reveals that he actually signed with ROH prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, and even though he wasn’t used the company continued to pay him through the pandemic.

-Sledge speaks highly of the signing process, confirming that he re-signed after roughly one year with them.

-Says he was surprised he didn’t end up at IMPACT after a match he had with Eli Drake back in 2018.

-Discusses a time he appeared on Stone Cold’s podcast, where he asked the Rattlesnake for some advice. He was told, “leave no doubt.”