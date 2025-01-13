WWE Raw on Netflix won’t have the exact same feel and presentation this evening.

The sophomore installment of WWE Raw on Netflix tonight is scheduled to emanate from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

What is noteworthy about this is that the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix took place from the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, a groundbreaking venue in terms of technology and production capabilities.

There will be a somewhat noticable change in visuals for the follow-up show on the new weekly home of WWE Raw, as the SAP Center isn’t nearly as technologically advanced as the Intuit Dome.

Tonight’s show should, however, still maintain a fresh, new vibe.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)