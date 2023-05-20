The preliminary viewership is out for the May 19th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode drew 2.049 million viewers, a very small decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.068 million. They scored a rating of 0.50 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also slightly down from the previous week but still one of the higher ratings on the night.

SmackDown once again had major competition with the NBA and its Easter Conference Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. They were behind Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, and SWAT in total viewership on the night.

Full ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.