According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.087 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 3.2% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.6 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which fell to fourth. The blue-brand show was the first night of their highly-anticipated draft, but was going up against Game 5 of the NBA Finals on ABC.

The program finished eight in total viewership for Friday night behind Jimmy Kimmel Live, NBA Countdown, NBA Finals, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Undercover Boss, Blue Bloods, and Dateline NBC. The NBA Finals game was the most viewed program at well over five-million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday, and have recently shown an increase from the overnight number.