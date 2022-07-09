According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.025 million viewers overnight, a slight decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.041 million. The rating in the key demographic remained roughly the same at 0.45, which was good enough for #1 on the evening.

This was the blue-brand’s fallout from the Money In The Bank premium live event last Saturday, which saw Liv Morgan crowned as the new SmackDown women’s champion. The show finished behind the normal Friday night competition of 20/20, Magnum P.I., Dateline, Shark Tank, and Blue Bloods.

Full ratings will be out next week.