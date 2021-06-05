According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.792 million viewers overnight, a small increase from the previous week’s number of 1.755. They did finish first in the always important 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.5. The show featured Universal champion Roman Reigns attacking the Mysterio family, as well as an Intercontinental championship matchup between Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens.

The blue-brand had some stiff competition last night, most notably the NBA Playoff game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks. Total viewership was still behind the normal Friday night lineup including Blue Bloods and the Blacklist, but these numbers are an improvement for WWE.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.