According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.106 million viewers overnight, an increase of 1/1% from the previous week’s overnight number. They did finish first in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.55. The show featured a headlining bout of Sasha Banks versus Carmella for the SmackDown women’s championship.

Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership falling behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Weakest Link, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods, which won the night with 6.157 million viewers.

As always the final viewership ratings will be out on Monday, and have tended to be up from the overnight ones. Stay tuned.