 Slight Increase In The Overnight Ratings For WWE SmackDown

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 1.905 million viewers overnight, an increase of 7.2% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was #1 for the night. The show was built around a tag team title contest between The New Day and the duo of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. The bout ended in a no-contest.

Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership behind Shark Tank, Truth and Lies: The Jeffrey Epstein Story, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, The Wall, Dateline NBC, and Magnum P.I., which won the night with 3.7 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.

