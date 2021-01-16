According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.153 million viewers overnight, a slight increase from the previous week’s overnight number (2.003). They scored a 0.6 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was #2 for the night behind Shark Tank. The show featured an Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns contract signing for their Royal Rumble showdown, a segment that ended in Reigns learning he’d be facing Kevin Owens instead.

The program finished 7th overall in total viewership falling behind 20/20, MacGyver, Shark Tank, Blue Bloods, the U.S. Figure Skating Championship, and Magnum P.I., which won the night with just above five million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.