– Hip-hop legend Lil Wayne referenced former WWE Superstar and UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar in a song on his new Tha Carter VI album. In a track on the new project, Weezy rapped, “f**kin’ like a wrestler, Brock Lesnar.” Check out the audio below.

– Cathy Kelley sits down with WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria for a special one-on-one interview to promote her title defense against Becky Lynch at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on Saturday night. An excerpt from the interview, which will air in its’ entirety during the Countdown to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 pre-show, was uploaded to WWE’s official YouTube channel.

– “The Terror Twins” duo of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest reunited backstage at the Dignity Health Arena at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on June 7.

– WWE started what will likely be a new trend of slapping advertisements for sponsors on tables that are used in matches at their shows. During the 6/7 episode of WWE SmackDown, a table covered in Slim Jim logos was used in the Bakersfield Brawl between Piper Niven and WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega.