Sloane Jacobs has commented on her exit from WWE.

WWE released NXT stars Bodhi Hayward, Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng this week.

Sloane made a comment about her departure. She wrote the following on Instagram:

“bend, don’t break no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when I was a fan in the crowd to when I was on tv. thank you @wwenxt for helping me learn and grow these past months. now onto whatever is next.”

Most recently, she participated in Level Up and NXT house shows. Her most recent TV appearance took place in a Battle Royal in July to select the top challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship.