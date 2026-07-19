Nick Aldis got a measure of revenge on GUNTHER during the closing moments of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The show’s main event saw Sami Zayn and GUNTHER take on Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in a high-stakes tag team match. Had Zayn and GUNTHER emerged victorious, they would have been added to the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Punk and Rhodes at SummerSlam, turning it into a Fatal 4-Way.

The closing stretch featured GUNTHER taking advantage after the original referee was knocked down at ringside. “The Ring General” blasted Rhodes with the championship belt before planting him with a powerbomb. As a replacement official sprinted to the ring to make the count, it appeared GUNTHER and Zayn had the match won.

Instead, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a surprise appearance, pulling the replacement referee out of the ring before the three-count could be completed. Aldis then struck GUNTHER with the championship belt, allowing Rhodes to recover and score the pinfall victory over GUNTHER.

With the win, Rhodes and Punk preserved their one-on-one Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, while Aldis finally got payback on GUNTHER following recent weeks of conflict between the two.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.