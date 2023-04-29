WWE SmackDown on FOX saw a significant bump in the overnight ratings thanks to the beginning of the WWE Draft.

According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode drew 2.298 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.088 million. They scored a rating of 0.61 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last week.

The blue brand had a significant competition on Friday as the second day of the NFL Draft was happening, as well as more games from the NHL and the NBA playoffs. The show featured the return of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn successfully retaining the Undisputed tag team titles against the Usos, and the first picks of this year’s draft.

More picks from the WWE Draft were made today. You can check those out here. Full ratings for the April 28th episode of SmackDown will be released next week.