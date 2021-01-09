Otis has declared his spot in the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

As seen below, WWE released a post-SmackDown clip of the latest Alpha Academy training session with Chad Gable getting Otis ready for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble.

Otis joins Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley as confirmed entrants in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. There are 25 open spots in the match as of this writing.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Match likely to change.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, 25 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, 26 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.