WWE Raw in Baltimore is getting a late-card shakeup with a major crossover appearance set to add even more heat to an already loaded King and Queen of the Ring night.

WWE has confirmed that SmackDown’s Charlotte Flair will be appearing on tonight’s Raw, stepping into singles action against Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day. The matchup comes just days before Flair’s Queen of the Ring semifinal showdown against Liv Morgan on SmackDown this Friday.

The bout was sparked following Flair’s advancement in the tournament, with Perez firing off a pointed message that quickly escalated into a full-on challenge for Raw.

“Congrats Charlotte,” she wrote. “You’re now in the Judgement Day’s way.. and what a dangerous place to be,” Perez tweeted. “I can’t wait to watch Liv wipe the floor with you Friday, but if you show up Monday you might not even make it that far.”

Flair didn’t take long to respond, making it clear she’d be in Baltimore and ready to address business head-on.

Flair fired back that she would be on Raw to “handle some business in Baltimore.”

Also set for tonight’s Raw in B-More is the return of Roman Reigns, Chad Gable vs. Rusev, as well as Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio in a pair of Queen and King of the Ring bouts.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.