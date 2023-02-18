According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.254 million viewers overnight, a slight decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.390 million. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, also down from last week’s show.

This was the go-home edition of SmackDown that featured Sami Zayn cutting a passionate promo on Roman Reigns ahead of their Undisputed Universal Championship clash at tonight’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. The full card for the Elimination Chamber can be found here.

Final ratings will be out next week and have generally shown an increase in total viewership.