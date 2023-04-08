According to Spoiler TV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.291 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.389 million. They did score a rating of 0.61 in the key demographics, which was also down from the previous week.

SmackDown saw Jey Uso defeated Sami Zayn in the evening’s event, as well as Triple H revealing that the WWE Draft will be returning and happening later this year. Full results to the blue-brand’s WrestleMania 39 fallout episode can be found here.

Final ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.