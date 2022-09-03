According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.973 million viewers, a small drop from the previous week’s overnight number of 1.99 million. The blue-brand still managed to finish #1 in the key demographics with a rating of 0.4.

For context, SmackDown was taped due to WWE traveling to Cardiff for today’s Clash at the Castle event, which is currently ongoing. You can see the results for that here. 20/20 on ABC topped the night by pulling in just over two-million viewers.

Full ratings will be out next week.