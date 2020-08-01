Small Drop In Overnight Viewership For WWE SmackDown

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.892 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 1.7% from last week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49d demographic, which was tied for number one along with Shark Tank. The main event saw Bayley successfully defend her SmackDown women’s title over Nikki Cross, then closed with The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss.
Overall the program finished 8th behind the normal Friday night lineup of Shark Tank, 20/20, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Wall, Dateline NBC, and Greatest #AtHome Videos. Greatest #AtHome Videos won the night with 3.7 million viewers.
Full ratings will be out on Monday.
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman