Small Drop In Overnight Viewership For WWE SmackDown

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.892 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 1.7% from last week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49d demographic, which was tied for number one along with Shark Tank. The main event saw Bayley successfully defend her SmackDown women’s title over Nikki Cross, then closed with The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss.

Overall the program finished 8th behind the normal Friday night lineup of Shark Tank, 20/20, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Wall, Dateline NBC, and Greatest #AtHome Videos. Greatest #AtHome Videos won the night with 3.7 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.