The viewership numbers are in for the June 3rd episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,679,000 viewers and scored a 0.53 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the May 27th episode, which drew 1,690,000 viewers and scored a 0.55 in the key demo. The show took place at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Raw featured top stars in action like Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Bron Breakker, Ricochet, Ilja Dragunov, Sheamus, and more as WWE continues its path towards Clash at the Castle. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.

Stay tuned.