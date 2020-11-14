According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.142 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 7.5% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.6 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was 2nd behind Shark Tank in that category. A main highlight of the show was the face-off between Universal champion Roman Reigns and former WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

Overall the program finished eighth in total viewership. It came behind 20/20, MacGyver, Undercover Boss, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Shark Tank, which won the night with 4.322 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.