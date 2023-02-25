According to SpoilerTV, the February 24th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.303 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.252 million. They scored a rating of 0.6 in the key demographics, which was also up.

SmackDown saw more drama in The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens storyline, as well as Imperium taking on Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss in tag team action, Dominik begging his father Rey Mysterio to strike him, and much more. A full recap of the blue-brand can be found here.

Full ratings for SmackDown will be out next week. Stay tuned.