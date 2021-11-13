According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.999 million viewers overnight, an increase of 1.1% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for number one along with S.W.A.T. and 20/20.

The blue brand featured Universal champion Roman Reigns battling King Xavier Woods in the main event as WWE builds towards Survivor Series. Topping the night was Blue Bloods, who pulled in 5.764 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.