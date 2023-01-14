According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.182 million viewers overnight, a small increase from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.50 in the 18-49 demographic, which was similar to last week as well.

The blue-brand saw Kevin Owens battle Sami Zayn, GUNTHER defend the I.C. title against Braun Strowman, Sonya Deville brawling with SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair and much more. Full ratings for SmackDown will be out next week.

