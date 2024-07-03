The viewership numbers are in for the July 1st episode of WWE Raw on the USA network.

According to the PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,878,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.62 in the 18-49 demographic. This is slightly up from the June 24th episode, which drew 1,814,000 viewers and scored a 0.61 in the key demo. Raw took place from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts and was attended by 12,566 fans.

Raw featured Drew McIntyre and Zoey Stark earning spots in the Money In The Bank ladder matches this Saturday. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.