A small update has surfaced regarding the AEW status of Eddie Kingston.

“The Mad King” surfaced on social media this week with a little update on his long road to recovery from injury, which has kept him out of action for the past several months.

“Here is a update,” he wrote via Instagram. “I have a brace.”

King has been out of action since May. He underwent surgery in July and according to reports, could be on the sidelines until May of 2025.