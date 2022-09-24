According to Showbuzz Daily, the September 22nd episode of IMPACT on AXS drew an average 82,000 viewers, a bump from the previous week’s viewership rating of 67,000.

In the 18-49 demographic, IMPACT scored a rating of 0.01, which has remained consistent with what they’ve been scoring over the last several week. The show did not chart among the top 150 cable channels, nor does it usually. Before The IMPACT on Youtube pulled in 25,000 viewers on the company’s Youtube channel.

