WWE has released a sneak peak of the new 24 special on the WWE Network, which chronicles the career of current Intercontinental champion Big E. Watch in the clip as Big E sets a new bench press record at John Cena’s gym.

Cesaro took to Twitter to announce that he’s working with “some cool people” on a new t-shirt design, which you can see in his photo below. He writes, “Since I’ve gotten so many questions about it, yes the shirt will be available for purchase in the future. But I want it to be more. Working with some cool people right now to make it happen. Thanks for all the love. Always.”