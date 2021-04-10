WWE has released a sneak peak of their upcoming Chronicle featuring WWE Hall of Famer Edge, along with the following caption: “Follow Edge backstage immediately after he suffers a torn tricep during his WWE Backlash 2020 match against Randy Orton and then makes his way back to WWE for a surprise Royal Rumble return. Stream WWE Chronicle: Edge anytime on demand on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.”

WWE has also released their latest WrestleMania Diary featuring this year’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. Caption reads, “The EST of WWE reflects on her road to the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania, and how she’s feeling ahead of her battle with Sasha Banks.”