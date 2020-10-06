Wrestling Inc. has released a clip of the upcoming feature Cagefighter, which stars current AEW world champion Jon Moxley.

The film centers around the Purveyor of Violence, who plays pro-wrestler Randy Stone, as he steps into the MMA world to face five-time MMA champion Reiss Gibbons (played by Alex Montagnani). It also features UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and former Middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in supporting roles.

Watch the scene below.

Exclusive: Jon Moxley gets heated during a press conference in the upcoming film @CagefighterMov. Cagefighter releases on demand this Friday! (Note: Clip is NSFW). pic.twitter.com/AC5ej0Xmrg — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 6, 2020

Cagefigher releases on October 9th and will be available for pre-order on Vudu or Fandango Now.