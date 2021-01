The new episode of WWE Playback went live on the WWE Network this morning.

The special features Superstars looking back and reacting to the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches.

Below is a sneak peek at the new WWE Playback episode. The clip features MVP, Samoa Joe and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre reacting to Brock Lesnar’s strong start in the 2020 Men’s Rumble Match.

