– Dark Side of the Ring returns tonight at 10/9c on Vice TV with the season finale episode. The show will focus on controversial early 2000s character in WWE, Muhammad Hassan. The official description for the episode reads as follows:

SEASON FINALE Just three years post-9/11, Marc Copani experiences both the highs and lows of the wrestling business when he’s given the chance to portray Muhammad Hassan, a controversial new villain.



Becoming Muhammad Hassan premieres Tuesday at 10pm ET on VICE TV.

SEASON FINALE 🔥 Just three years post-9/11, Marc Copani experiences both the highs and lows of the wrestling business when he's given the chance to portray Muhammad Hassan, a controversial new villain. Becoming Muhammad Hassan premieres Tuesday at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/0MA36z2MwO — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 22, 2025

– TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana is excited for his WWE NXT debut match tonight. Fresh off of his victory over KC Navarro at TNA Under Siege 2025, and his appearance at WWE NXT Battleground 2025, Santana surfaced on social media to comment on his scheduled match against Tavion Heights on tonight’s NXT on CW.

“THIS IS WILD,” he wrote via X. “I’m taking Tavion Heights and WWE NXT on a walk through where I come from.”

Santana added, “BIG BX IN THE BUILDING! Tonight. 8PM on The CW.”