WWE has released a special sneak peek of the upcoming 24 special on former NXT champion Keith Lee. The description reads, “Keith Lee describes the emotional roller coaster of repeatedly trying out for WWE and attributes Dusty Rhodes with inspiring a certain catchphrase in this sneak peek at WWE 24: Keith Lee, available now on demand only on WWE Network.”

WWE has also released an advertisement for today’s Tribute to the Troops show, which features your favorite WWE superstars performing for the men and women of the armed services. Check it out below.