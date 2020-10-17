WWE has released a sneak peek of the next episode of their network series “Story Time,” this time featuring a tale from former world champion, The Big Show. The caption reads, “Big Show recalls the brutal basketball practices he had to endure during his college career in this sneak peek at an all-new episode of WWE Story Time, available to stream anytime on the Free Version of WWE Network.”

Kevin Owens responded to a tweet from WWE claiming that he had his sights on the Intercontinental championship now that he’s been drafted to SmackDown. Owens writes, “Not that I would turn down an opportunity at the IC Title but it looks like you have me in the wrong category there.”