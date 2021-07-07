Tonight AEW invades Miami with their special Road Rager edition of Dynamite on TNT, which marks the promotion’s first live event outside of Daily’s Place since the COVID-19 outbreak from 2020.

Featured on tonight’s stacked card is former WWE NXT champion Anrade El Idolo making his AEW debut, as well as the Young Bucks defending the tag team titles against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M. Several photos of the Road Rager set have since leaked online, which you can check out below. (Thanks to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and AEW’s Colt Cabana for sharing the photos)

New set

New town

Same great crew @aew is live tonite for #aewdynamite

8pm et/ 7pm ct pic.twitter.com/A2De3Iaq5C — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) July 7, 2021