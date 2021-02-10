Major League Wrestling release the following sneak-peek of tonight’s cross-promotional title matchup between MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush and AAA Cruiserweight champion Laredo Kid. Check out the details, including a video vignette, below.

Major League Wrestling has released a sneak peek at the cold open for the historic Title vs. Title interpromotional match featuring: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid this Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid

•ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

•Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit

•Calvin Tankman in action!

•Filthy Island Control Center

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.