Sneak Peek Of WWE 365 On Ricochet, New “Canvas 2 Canvas” On The Mind Of Bray Wyatt

WWE has released a special sneak-peek of the 365 network special on former United States champion Ricochet on their Youtube channel. In the clip below, the high-flier reflects on his final matchup in NXT, where he teamed up with Aleister Black to challenge the Viking Raiders for the NXT tag team championship at Takeover New York.

WWE has also released edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s incredible work detailing the mind of Bray Wyatt.