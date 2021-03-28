WWE has released a short clip of the Icons revisited with the following caption: “Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla take a deeper dive into Beth Phoenix’s WWE Hall of Fame career with more never-before-heard stories from the likes of Mickie James, Molly Holly, Al Snow and Rhea Ripley in WWE Icons Revisited.”

Former NXT cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy took to Twitter to tease a potential WrestleMania 37 matchup with Aleister Black. The Best Kept Secret writes, “Wonna steal the show’s at #WrestleMania @WWEAleister?”