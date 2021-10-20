A sneak peek at the set construction for Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel event has surfaced online.

Thursday’s big event will air live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Twitter video below shows an inside look at crews setting up for the show.

Previous events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have seen as many as 70,000 fans attend, but it’s expected that around 20,000 fans will be in attendance for Thursday’s event, likely due to COVID-19.

Remember to join us this Thursday for live Crown Jewel coverage, beginning at 11am ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the sneak peek at set construction, along with the current line-up:

Este es el set de #CrownJewel, cortesía de @super__wrestlng pic.twitter.com/aRqBCPEsvC — Planeta Wrestling | Crown Jewel (@Planeta_Wrest) October 18, 2021

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

