A sneak peek at the set construction for Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel event has surfaced online.
Thursday’s big event will air live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Twitter video below shows an inside look at crews setting up for the show.
Previous events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have seen as many as 70,000 fans attend, but it’s expected that around 20,000 fans will be in attendance for Thursday’s event, likely due to COVID-19.
Remember to join us this Thursday for live Crown Jewel coverage, beginning at 11am ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the sneak peek at set construction, along with the current line-up:
Este es el set de #CrownJewel, cortesía de @super__wrestlng pic.twitter.com/aRqBCPEsvC
— Planeta Wrestling | Crown Jewel (@Planeta_Wrest) October 18, 2021
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Hell In a Cell Match
Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals
Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop
King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.