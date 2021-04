WWE has released a sneak peek of their upcoming program on A&E entitled, “Most Wanted Treasures,” which premieres tomorrow and features Triple H and Stephanie McMahon joining some of the world’s biggest wrestling collectors for hidden gems across the world.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of the upcoming special “Biographies,” with the first episode focusing on the career of Hall of Famer and former multi-time WWE world champion, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Check out the clip below.