An SNL legend is gearing up to put together a major motion picture on the legendary life and times of a true pro wrestling icon.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that a biopic on the life and career of WWE Hall of Fame legend “Macho Man” Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) is officially in development.

The project is being produced by a legend of SNL, 21-season veteran Kenan Thompson, through his production company, ‘Artists for Artists.’

According to the report, the film is based on a completed script written by Savage’s brother, the late former WWE Superstar The Genius (“Leapin'” Lanny Poffo), along with Eric Shapiro. Poffo passed away in February 2023, while Savage himself died in May 2020.

The aptly titled biopic on the pro wrestling great is rumored to be, simply, “MACHO.”

