It was reported earlier this year WWE wasn’t happy with Snoop Dog appearing on an episode of AEW Dynamite in January. This is where he did a remix of Cody Rhodes’ theme song and did a “big” splash after Rhodes’ match.

During an appearance on Hot 97, the rapper noted that WWE decided to “push pause” on him for a short while after the appearance.

Snoop said that WWE “felt some kind of way too” before saying, “let me tell you this though. Snoop Dogg ain’t no wrestler. He’s bigger than that, and you gotta understand that. This is the dynamics of what happened. I had a show on TBS called Go-Big Show during the COVID … So, Cody Rhodes was one of the judges on the show. He’s one of the top dogs at AEW wrestling network. So, as a promotional vehicle for the gig, they had me go on there, just so I could, you know, co-promote the show or whatnot.” “But then I get word from [WWE] saying, ‘Hey, you fu**ing with them? We gonna have to push pause on your ass for a minute. So, I say, ‘Cool.’ They pushed pause for about two weeks, and then they say, ‘Hey man, we got this video game and we need you.’ I said, ‘You know what, since you all told me to push pause, that’ll be double.”

