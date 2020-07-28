Snoop Dogg Congratulates Sasha Banks, Banks and Bayley Make History

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and new RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, have made history and joined an exclusive list of Hall of Famers and Superstars in the WWE history books.
With Banks’ title win over Asuka on last night’s RAW, Banks and Bayley became the first female Superstar duo, and the 5th pair overall, to join the list of teams who have held singles titles while also holding tag team titles together.
Bayley and Banks are the only female team on the list. The other four teams on the list are Triple H and Steve Austin, Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart and The British Bulldog, Ken Shamrock and Big Boss Man.
On a related note, rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram after this week’s RAW and congratulated his cousin on winning the RAW Women’s Title.
“Congrats 2 my lil Cuzzn @sashabankswwe [folded hands emoji]. The champ is here [fist emoji] [black heart emoji],” the rapper wrote.
Snoop was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, by John Cena. You can see his full Instagram post below:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
