Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg got physical on tonight’s AEW New Year’s Smash Night One.

The legendary rapper accompanied Cody Rhodes for his match against Matt Sydal, with Snoop playing the role of Arn Anderson by being the American Nightmare’s coach throughout the matchup. After Rhodes got the victory he would be jumped by Luther and Serpentico, but Sydal and Rhodes would fight them off. That’s when Snoop got involved, as he climbed to the top rope and hit a VERY unique body splash to the delight of the live crowd.

Check it out below.