Bad news for Snoop Dogg.

The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”

WWE has shown some concern as well. The company shared the story on their personal Twitter by writing, “@SnoopDogg brought his #WWEGoldenTitle on tour and now it’s missing! If anybody sees it, let us know.”

Check it out below.