Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg took to Instagram this week with a show of support for his cousin, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

We’ve noted how Banks and Naomi are currently suspended indefinitely, and are no longer the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after walking out of last week’s RAW. You can find links to our various reports on the Banks – Naomi situation below.

In an update, Snoop posted a new photo of he and Banks from what appears to be something they recently filmed.

“Bloodline @sashabankswwe,” Snoop wrote as the caption to the photo, which you can see below.

Snoop tagged the photo from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which is where Banks was at on Friday night. We noted before how she was at a Steve Aoki concert in Minneapolis, but this was actually VeeCon 2022, featuring Snoop, Aoki, Pharrell Williams, Kevin Smith, and others.

Snoop provides lyrics for Banks’ WWE theme song, and performed her entrance while accompanying her to the ring at WrestleMania 32, where she and Becky Lynch were defeated by Charlotte Flair to become the inaugural WWE Women’s Champion.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Banks and Naomi. Below is the full post from Snoop, along with various links to our updates on the Banks – Naomi situation:

