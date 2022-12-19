Earlier today, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg revealed on Instagram that his custom gold WWE championship had been misplaced when he was on tour, a revelation that even WWE helped him spread the word about. You can read the original story here.

Now…in an even odder update…Snoop’s title has been found and lost again. Guillermo, who is best known from Jimmy Kimmel fame, gained possession of the title at some point while at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl this weekend. WWE themselves confirmed that it was Snoop’s golden title.

Unfortunately, Guillermo didn’t keep possession of the title for too long and now it is once again missing.

Stay tuned for more updates as this bizarre story continues to unfold.