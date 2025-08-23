Marc Guéhi is great at soccer.

But he loves pro wrestling.

The captain of the Premier League’s Crystal Palace club and the England national team, revealed during a recent BBC Sport interview that he would “love to be a WWE wrestler.”

“I’d love to be a WWE wrestler,” he said. “Growing up, watching WWE. It’s on Netflix. I’ve seen some pay-per-views. I would love to be a WWE wrestler.”

Guéhi, 25, continued, “It can be dangerous but the performance side of it… I’m a good waffler on the mic… making people believe you’re the bad guy or the good guy.”