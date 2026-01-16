Sallie Grace had a rough time at the WWE tryouts this week.

Grace was one of many attendees who participated in the WWE tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

On Instagram, Grace released a video (see below), where she detailed an incident that led to her suffering a concussion.

“We were doing improv and they told us to pretend swimming,” she began. “Bro, I think I sound so stupid right now. I got hit in the head because someone was on the metal ropes and were swinging it and swung it and it hit the back of my head really hard. I can’t even keep my train of thought. And I feel stupid because I don’t remember what I’m saying. I forgot who I’m talking to earlier.”

She continued, “This morning, I had a headache when I walked into the Performance Center and I knew something wasn’t right. We started taking bumps for the first time and I just felt my brain sloshing around and I’m like, ‘I cant continue this or else, you know, there will be long-term effects.’ I got tested, and I have a concussion.”

From there, she recalled what she was told by a medic.

“One medic said, ‘All right, now go talk to the first medic that you talked to.’ I’m like, ‘First medic? I’ve only talked to you.’ And I completely forgot I had a conversation with that dude. I was packing up my bags to leave and I was just sitting there for 10 minutes with my mind blank, like, crying because I didn’t remember what I had brought to the gym. And then I got in the elevator to the hotel and I was up on not the first floor and I was in the elevator and I pressed the first floor thinking I was going to go up, and I just wasn’t going up. So my brain is so out of it right now. This is day three of five. A couple of people have gotten concussed — and one of those couple people were me. I’m just pretty bummed right now, but I’ll keep you guys updated. I hope that made sense. I am so out of it.”