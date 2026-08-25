Sol Ruca has offered some high praise for the current environment inside the WWE women’s locker room.

While wrestling locker rooms of previous generations have sometimes developed reputations for being highly competitive behind the scenes, Ruca says the atmosphere among WWE’s current crop of female talent is much different.

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun (full interview below), the WWE Superstar described the women’s locker room as a collaborative environment where talent regularly works together to make sure everyone is putting their best foot forward.

“I would say it’s definitely just straight healthy,” she said. “I mean, I think all of us are in the mindset that, you know, we want to help each other out, and we want to put on the best performances, the best matches that we physically can, and we have to be on the same page for that.”

Ruca explained that the cooperation extends to the creative process as well, with wrestlers bouncing ideas off one another before bringing them forward.

“And I think a lot of us, you know, will come up with ideas and we’ll run it by each other so that we can pitch it in a seamless way,” she continued. “Um, I think the locker room is extremely healthy, and I think, yeah, we’re all just bought into the fact that we want to show up and show out and show that the girls can do what the guys can do and we can do it better.”

Ruca has continued to see her profile rise in WWE throughout 2026, establishing herself as one of the prominent names from the company’s newer generation of women’s talent.